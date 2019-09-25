This Day In History
2009
Mentors a benefit to students
Individuals, companies asked to volunteer time
It has been said that you can change the world by changing the life of one child. That great accomplishment is what is offered to the volunteers of Bay City ISD’s Mentoring Program.
“I believe that most parents do the best they can, but some of them are single parents who have to work two or three jobs just to make ends meet and there are days here you may never even speak to your child,” Allison Sliva, Bay City ISD public information officer and mentor program director said.
Recently, employees from the Bay City Wal-Mart teamed up to “adopt” Linnie Roberts Elementary School.
1989
Elsie the Cow gives birth in Bay City
Bull calf born during promotional visit; mother and calf doing well
Elsie gave birth to a bull calf, Beauregard, while in Bay City for a promotional visit to Stanley’s supermarket on Avenue F. The event came as a surprise to more than a few involved – including Stanley’s Manager Bill Freeman and Borden dairy products representatives.
“Well, what do you know,” Borden Director of Packaging and Elsie tour coordinator George Castellani said from Elsie’s home base of Columbus, Ohio. “We didn’t know she was going to be this close.”
1959
Ramon Rooth named as Outstanding Rice Famer in Matagorda County
The Bay City Lions Club, sponsors of the Rice Festival, through the cooperation of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce Agricultural committee have selected Ramon Rooth as the Outstanding Matagorda County Rice Farmer for 1959. The announcement and award was made by D.F. Wiginton, President of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce.
Ramon Rooth, Bay City, owns and operates a 1,134 acre rice and cattle farm north of Clemville.
