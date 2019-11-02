This Day in History
2009
Event raises $5k for Sargent VFD
Chili and gumbo cook-off attracts 17 entries, many tasters
The Sarent Volunteer Fire Department’s first fall chili and gumbo cook-off, held at the fire department headquarters on Saturday, Oct. 31 was so successful they plan to make it an annual event.
The event brought in about $5,000 to the fire department, said Ruth Risinger, Sargent Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson.
“I’d say we raised close to half of what we needed,” said Risinger.
1999
BCCDC efforts to bring new industry paying off
A month into an agreement with an Austin economic development already is benefiting the Bay City Community Development Corporation (BCCDC).
“There are two promising leads on my desk right now thanks to our partnership w/Welton Assoc and I look forward to having as many as six/seven by the end of the year,” said Emett Alvarez, BCCDC exec director.
Welton Associates, led by John Welton, gets $3,000 a month and a referral bonus for each economic development prospect that signs an agreement to locate in Bay City with BCCDC.
1989
Tuesday ballot also includes amendments
Uher opposes tow of three amendments to state constiturion
State Rep. D.R. “Tom” Uher, D-Bay City, said today he only supports one of the three constitutional amendment proposals that will be included on the Nov. 8 ballot.
“Two of them deal with budgeting problems in Austin,” Uher said.
Amendment 1 calls for the federal govt to reimburse money to states for building and maintaining highways.
Amendment 2 would create a “rainy day fund” in the state treasury.
Amendment 3 creates the TX Growth Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.