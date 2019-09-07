This Day in History
2009
Runner honors fallen hero in marathons
Evan Truesdale trained to run in the Chicago Marathon in memory of Cpl. David McCormick.
Truesdale was a fellow soldier of Cpl. David McCormick and was with him when he was killed in action in Iraq.
He would be running in memory of McCormick and has named his run the Cpl. David McCormick Project.
2004
Local man published author
A lifelong resident of Matagorda County realized a dream when the author’s copy of his first novel was delivered to his Palacious home.
Louis Poessel began work on “Dreams-The Gateway” about a year ago after he jokingly wrote a story for his wife.
“It started as a joke,” said Poessel. “I sat down and wrote a story to give to my wife, and she said you should write a book.”
Six months later, Poessel sent a draft off to several publishers.
“I think all of us have said I’m going to write a book,” said Poessel. “But not everyone follows through. It takes a lot of persistence.”
1999
Bay City High Schol SAT scores higher than state’s average
Bay City High School college-entrance scores were up for the thirst straight year over state averages.
SAT scores are a combination of math and verbal scores.
Bay City High School’s verbal average scores were 505 and math was 506 for a composite of 1,011. The stare composite is 993.
“This goes right back to the classroom and the job the teaches do preparing our kids. It shows they are getting the job done,” Principal Rick Bowles said.
MDA gets county support
Residents of Matagorda Co. Pledged over $1,300 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association announced Mike Shiloh, pledge coordinator for the country.
Donations were called in to KIOX-AM/FM during the regular “Stars Across America” Jerry Lewis/MDA Labor Day weekend telethon, said Shiloh, also the operations manager and disk jockey for X-97 FM.
1994
Kitten Cheers
Bay City Junior High School cheerleaders competed in a National Cheerleaders Association Camp in Alvin and not only won the Spirit Stick Award, but took home the Safety-First Award as well, and four superior performance ribbons and three excellent performance awards.
