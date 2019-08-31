This Day in History
2009
Bose chosen as director of Engine Rebuilders Association
Ronnie Bose of Dependable Machine Inc. in Bay City was elected to serve a term as a Director of the Engine Rebuilder’s Association.
Families of boaters never gave up
While James Phillips, Curtis Hall, and Tressel Hawkins spent a harrowing eight days adrift in the Gulf of Mexico, their loved ones spent the week endlessly searching where officials didn’t and absolutely believing the men would be found.
Almost 36 hours after the Coast Guard called off their search for Matagorda County’s missing fishermen, they were rescued by Eddie Yakling, owner of a used car dealership in Corpus Christi, aboard his vessel the “Affordable Fantasy.”
“We knew in our hearts they were still out there,” said Shane Phillips wife of James.
“We never stopped believing that they were still out there, it was just a matter of figuring out the right drift pattern to follow while we searched.”
2004
Fishing tourney to benefit Arsola
Friends of Jesse Arsola, a Bay City fisherman infected with the deadly Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, banded together to help pay medical bills through one of his first loves—fishing.
A fishing tournament was the main event at an all-day fund-raiser too help Arsola.
“We’re gonna have a fishing tournament, a barbecue and a live auction.”
1999
STP putters raise money for United Way
The South Texas Project held a putting competition for STP employees, as a fund-raiser for the Matagorda County United Way.
The contest was held over a two-week period. Employees were encouraged to putt on lunch breaks, with records kept of the top 16.
STP employee Mark Oswald won first place in the competition
“I’m very pleased about this year’s competition,” said coordinator Helen Morgan. “This is our second year, and we raised more money this year.”
Over $1100 was raised to be put into the United Way fund, which benefits many local charities.
1984
Army captain awarded medal for meritorious service
Capt. Patrick A. Pennington was recently awarded the first Oak Leaf Cluster to the Meritorious Service Medal for exceptionally meritorious service as a Commander, Company C, 5th Battalion, 4th Training Brigade, US Army Armor Center, Fort Knox, Ky.
The Oak Leaf Cluster, signifying the second award of the nation’s third highest award for peace-time government service, was presented by Maj. Gen. Frederic J. Brown, Fort Knox Commanding General, in recognition of Capt. Pennington’s “superior record of mission accomplishment and producing exceptionally well-trained and dedicated soldiers.”
