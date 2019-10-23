This Day in History
1999
VVISD plans bond issue
Van Vleck Independent School board trustees are currently taking the first steps toward a bond issue.
During a regular board meeting Tuesday night Superintendent David Durham shared bond issue information with board members.
“We are in the investigative and talking stages of considering a bond issue,” Durham said. “We are looking at feasible realistic ways to improve the infrastructure of Van Vleck schools and there are lots of hoops to go through with the latest school legislation.”
1989
Bay Citian evaluating computer operations
Mayor LeTulle hires consultant to upgrade system without contract or Council discussion
City computer operations are in the process of being evaluated by a Bay City resident hired to improve information management, Mayor Tommy LeTulle said Friday.
Donald Smith, who began the project late last month, has declined comment on his work for the city. “I think you ought to talk to the mayor about that,” he said when contacted by The Daily Tribune.
The proposal includes an hourly rate of $28 for a maximum of 450 hours or $12,600.
1979
Commissioners return Road Security money
A request to return part of the securities that guarantee satisfactory completion of roads in the R.H. VIII Subdivision in Precinct 1 was passed Monday by Commissioners’ Court.
Of the $45,036 security deposit, the commissioners voted to return $24,036 after Richard Holcomb, the subdivision’s developer, informed Precinct 1 Commissioner Otha Birkner that he ran out of funds to complete the road project.
“I’m holding back enough money to complete the road (should either the contractor or developer not live up to his obligation),” said Birkner.
1969
Speed limits set as work begins on S curve near VV
The Highway Department office at Bay City announced that work will begin this week on the realignment of Highway 35 two miles east of Van Vleck.
The “double S curve” is to be realigned to conform to modern high-speed standards. This high accident location on the highway system is being corrected in a project in which Matagorda County provides right of way and utility adjustments with the State Highway funds reimbursing the county for half the right of way and utility adjustment expense and the Highway Department providing for construction.
1959
Local movement started; Johnson for President
In the wake of Senator Lyndon B. Johnson’s Thursday visit and speech in Bay City, a Matagorda county movement has arisen in support of the senator for president.
Heading the drive are Earl Selman of Bay City and Eli Mayfield and Charles Luther of Palacios.
Selman said the first organizational meeting of the Matagorda County movement for Johnson will be “sometime next week.” He said the exact meeting date would be announced a little later.
