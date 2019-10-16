This Day In History
1999
City, school officials work on utility details for new schools
City and school official haven’t agreed when to extend utilities to the new high school on Texas 35 – or who will pay for the installation.
To provide water and sewer services to the $22 million campus, the city, or an outside contractor, will have to tap into water and sewer mains on Avenue B – almost a mile from the new school’s location, said Public Works Director Clark Young.
“The new lines would more than likely come down the side of Second Street, through Moore Edition to the south end of the school’s property,” said Young.
1979
Drainage and Emergency Preparedness approved
County to pursue H-GAC Programs
Two out of three programs proposed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) received the approval of Matagorda County Commissioners Monday.
The commissioners voted to recommend that H-GAC investigate the possibility of coordinated drainage and flood planning and emergency preparedness efforts.
They decided against recommending that H-GAC make efforts to secure an economic development designation for the area.
“We got enough development going on in Matagorda County without advertising it,” commented Precinct 1 Commissioner Otha Birkner.
1959
Appreciation Day celebration highlight of calendar for Chamber of Commerce
This coming Thursday when Senator Lyndon B. Johnson and Clark W. Thompson, our Congressman, both expected to make important talks come to the city promises to be a big day for us all. The committee which has been working on the preparations has done a very fine job, and we should have a great number of out of town visitors in Matagorda County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.