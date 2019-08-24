Life is all about helping each other
Dear Editor,
You’ve heard the term “Crazy Cat Lady?” Well, let me tell you, it’s not a mental condition, it’s a condition of the heart called “compassion” but, sad to say, with the exception of a few, Bay City needs to learn it and apply it, it will make you a better person. Why, because we were instructed by our Creator to take care of His first earthly creatures, the animals. They were not to be abused or “killed” simply because they exist.
What about you, are you guilty of breaking God’s law or command directly or indirectly? Yes, there are differing opinions on this matter, but it’s their Creator’s opinion that counts. Remember our first parents, Adam and Eve, well they were given a command, as well, given options. Their choice of course led to bad consequences because they failed to obey God’s command, but what does that have to do with our treatment of animals? Well, the choice that we make in regards to their care also comes with consequences if we fail to obey.
Animal control was to take place as nature dictated, they are the innocents and human error is the problem. If you are one that complains about the cat population being a problem, do the humane thing and take them in, give them a good home. It will do you and these loving furry creatures good.
Life is about helping one another, which includes the animals that we were entrusted with and instructed to care for. Become a “Crazy Cat Lady” and lessen the worry of those taking action on their behalf. Dogs, of course are not excluded, after all they are “Man’s Best Friend.”
Thank you,
Esmeralda Hein
Van Vleck, TX
