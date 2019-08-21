This Day In History
2009
County 4-H honors members, volunteers
Members of Matagorda County 4-H were honored at the annual awards banquet at the Bay City Service Center.
The year’s theme was “Team work makes the dream work.”
Special guests included Ethel Williams, the first gold Star award recipient from 1936, and County Judge Nate McDonald. Both Williams and McDonald discussed the importance of teamwork and how It helped shape the future of today’s youth.
“Team work is important for live and will serve you well,” said McDonald.
1999
WCJC celebrates opening of new classrooms at Testengeer
Testengeer Inc. hosted the grand opening of Wharton County Junior College’s (WCJC) process technology course site in Bay City.
Testengeer is home to a $30,000 simulator, computers and classroom space that students would make use of that fall.
“The classes have been held at Bay City High School, but beginning in the fall students will come here for classroom, computer and simulator instruction,” said Gary Hales, manager of Testengeer Inc. In Bay City.
1984
DeLoach wins 100-meter dash in the U.S.-Canada track meet
Joe DeLoach, Bay City’s rapidly blossoming “all-world” sprinter, again was perfect at a dal track meet Monday between the U.S. meet between the U.S. Junior Pan American Games team and Canada.
DeLoach won the 100-meter dash in 10.2 seconds according to reports in the Miami Herald, although during a telephone conversation with his track coach, Marshall Brown of Bay City High, the sprinter said his time was closer to a 10.09.
“Either one of them are very good times,” Brown said. The coach said his prize sprinter told him that he “got left in the blocks” in the race, which Brown said could have been a result of him being nervous in his first international competition.
