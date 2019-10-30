War’s wounds sometimes heal slowly
Someone recently asked me what events created the most unexpected twists and turns as my life unfolded. At first, I drew a blank. Yet, deep into the night memories flooded my restless mind. In the morning, I awakened to a brilliant appreciation for an important milestone in my sometimes bleak, sometimes bright, existence.
The most prominent thought to surface, as I swam against the current in the turbulent stream of my subconscious, was my all-expenses-paid vacation in the Republic of South Vietnam. It was there that I seemed to age, 15 to 20 years, after only 13 short months “in country”, as part of the armed forces serving in this Southeast Asian conflict.
No! It was not any indelible moments of nightmarish terror or brutal travesty that changed me from a carefree lad into a crotchety old cynic (i.e., emotionally-distraught vet). It was the burden of so many unanswered, or unanswerable, questions that had apparently robbed me of my youthful naivety.
“How can we fight in a far-away ’civil war’ (i.e., north vs. south) when so many Americans stringently oppose our military involvement in it? Plus, how can our waffling, indecisive leaders justify holding back our superior might against the northern aggressors on such a persistent basis?” To me, if there is no national will to emerge victorious, perhaps it would have been best to simply walk away? Instead, we engaged in an endless series of cease fires and peace talks that provided bountiful opportunities for our cunning enemy to rest and resupply. I could not, cannot, seem to solve this puzzle!
Upon reentry into the states, I discovered, firsthand, that there was a groundswell of distain and hatred towards the GIs who had served, or were serving, in this putrid quagmire. Many wearing the uniform were cursed and spit upon, myself included. As if infected with mass insanity, the war opposers collectively forgot that it is our elected leaders that send armed men and women into harm’s way. In no way, whatsoever, is it the GIs’ decision to play war. It is the oath-bound airmen, soldiers and sailors duty to obey when called by their country to defend freedom, and democratic ideals, here and abroad. And, in Vietnam, 58,000 gave their all.
So, intuitively, I felt it is these weary warriors, along with their anxious families, that sacrifice and pay an exorbitant price (sometimes, the ‘highest’) for answering the call. This they do, without flinching, regardless of whether they agree with the politics involved or not!
Thus, I was left numb to find fellow countrymen and women at home that cast such vile anger and bitterness in, what I clearly saw as, the wrong direction. Equally stupefying was the hordes of those who privately professed to love and honor our combat heroes, then remained eerily silent and left our defenders publicly un-defended?
Insightfully I came to accept the fact that these impactful incidents defined my worldview of the USA’s armed conflicts. But, upon moving past the initial blows from of these confounding encounters and ponderings, I later came to realize that these, ultimately, seriously damaged or totally destroyed relationships. This disconnect applied to both those established in the past and others yet to emerge.
Reintegrating into the real world (aka America)) was not easy for me. The old friends I left behind, especially the ones lacking military service, seemed to me to be apathetic and/or clueless. With, what I perceived as their frivolous, untested understanding of war and peace, life and death and the genuine meaning of sacrifice, I had difficulty relating to them as the jovial companions we once were. They had remained young and carefree while I was suddenly a tired, disenchanted and much older victim of unfortunate circumstances.
Subsequently, I spent less and less time with them, and, by wise choice, them with me. It was not by any fault of theirs that we transitioned from inseparable friends, to cordial acquaintances to total strangers. However, now that 50 long years have passed, I mourn the loss of close friends and the good times that “should” have been.
I can now only hope to receive their forgiveness and pray that it is not too late for a few of us to recapture a small part of what was lost. In comparison to the unbelievable hurts endured by countless others sent off to fight in the far corners of the earth, my psychological scrapes are very, very minor and, therefore, optimistically curable.
So, as we observe this year’s Veterans Day (11-11-19), I ask you to remember those who bravely stood in the gap, with weapons at the ready, to protect you and yours! And, please pause and tolerantly consider that some of these men and women have acquired emotional disabilities, which may never heal! Nor, will some of the loved ones of those lost in battle ever be relieved of their emotional agony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.