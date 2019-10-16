More surprises flowed down the big river
When you last heard from me, I and my paddling pal (Doug) were dodging flying carp, fretting over the potential consequences of a Minnesota twister, reflecting on the awesome lifegiving and destructive power of the Mississippi River, and hanging out with the haunting characters occupying Mark Twain’s folksy novels. But, I promised to reveal more of the unexpected discoveries we made as we sauntered down America’s fast-flowing waterway and the winding Great River Road that faithfully follows the mighty Mississippi River’s shores. So, here they are sports fans!
Before dawn’s grey light appeared after our first night in Minnesota, we were chillingly surprised to find that we may not have brought sufficiently warm sleeping bags, nor suitable clothing. At 46 degrees, it was only a crisp 34 degrees cooler than my hometown, Bay City, was that very same morning (i.e., 08-30). Fortunately, for us thin-blooded, southern campers, the conditions moderated over the next 6 days. In honoring the tortuously hot and humid weather our family, friends and neighbors were enduring in Texas, we cheerfully embraced the daybreak lows in the 50s and the mid-day temps in the 70s. Subsequently, it took just two words to properly describe our emotional responses to this grand environmental blessing. “Relieved” and “Delighted”!
Over a week in this temporarily-thawed northern border state, we motored down hundreds, maybe a full 1300-plus, miles of pavement. My trusty old pick-up had us rolling over major highways, rural backroads and through the Twin Cities and countless farming communities dotting the land of lakes. Never once did we see anyone speeding, perpetually changing lanes and cutting others off, or insanely pulling out far-too-close-for-comfort in front of fellow motorists at an intersection. Heck, they even habitually use turn signals and stop in cross walks for pedestrians. It caused us to wonder why the myriad of Texas drivers with reckless tendencies could not be sent there by our Governor for lifesaving rehabilitation. We gleefully proposed that those Houstonians demonically possessed by road rage should make up the initial group which was to be retrained. Oh! And, did I also mention there is little, to no, trash along their roadsides? Sadly, we came to pity their starving aluminum beer can collectors!
As children of the untamed waters and woods, we were pleased to find that the vast majority of the river, which we explored by both kayak and truck, was largely undisturbed wilderness. Even the formidable pool that divides Minneapolis and St. Paul left us feeling like we were paddling in a forested game preserve. The high, tree-lined bluffs hid the fact we were cruising through the thumping heart of the Upper Mid-west’s most heavily populated area. In other riverfront cities, we encountered bustling waterfronts, usually crowded with barges being loaded or unloaded, or market centers sporting shops, museums and restaurants engaged in capturing the tourists’ patronage. But, within a few short river miles of every town, we were gloriously wrapped in the warmth and beauty of Mother Nature’s lushly-landscaped gardens. Island after enchanting and uninhabited island provided us glassy backwaters to tour, often with wildlife there to raucously greet us, as we stroked our human-powered boats forward. In unison, our minds came to dwell upon the pleasing possibility of using these deserted isles as primitive campsites during next year’s longer and more adventurous kayaking expedition on the Mississippi.
I must confess! I deviously led you into thoughtfully considering the many benefits of accessing remote waterfront campsites by kayak, so that I might reveal a rarified opportunity. You see, as the Water Activities Coordinator for the Matagorda County Birding Nature Center, I have scheduled an autumn Kayak-Camping Workshop . It will be held on November 16 at this naturally-adorned, riverfront facility in Bay City. It is open to all outdoors enthusiasts with a burning desire to learn how to smoothly combine these two aquatically-related activities (i.e., kayaking and camping). So, if interested, call me at 979-240-4872 or e-mail w-younger@att.net for full details.
