This Day in History
2009
City garbage services start Thursday
Residents should begin using new trashcans Oct. 1
The new Bay City garbage collection service starts Thursday, Oct. 1. City workers and residents will begin putting months of education and preparation into practice when the new city garbage trucks take to the streets tomorrow morning.
1999
Federal grant money to replace sewer lines, install 22 manholes
Bay City will use a $350,000 federal grant for a new sewer line and manholes along seven blocks in a northwest Bay City neighborhood. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) block grant will replace almost 6,500 feet of sewer line and install 22 new manholes, said Public Works Director Clark Young. The community development grant will be used on 12th street adjacent to Avenues D, E, and F.
“Bay City, like many other communities, is faced with the mounting problem of deterioration of our sanitary sewer systems – most of which were installed in the late 1930s and early 1940s,” said Mayor Charles Martinez, Jr.
1989
MCHD budget passed
District anticipates $1 million profit in 1990
Matagorda County Hospital District’s board of managers passed its 1989-90 budget Thursday, showing an anticipated profit of $994,374.
“Profit’s sort of a misnomer in a public hospital, since its going to be turned around and pumped back into the hospital next year,” said district administrator Charles D. Schuetz.
“The building certainly has helped (with the profit turnaround), but what has made a greater impact is the internal operation,” said Allen Milner, chief financial officer.
1979
Looking back on drainage shows futile efforts made
After certain portions of Matagorda County received major flood damage for the second time in two months, charges of inaction on the part of local officials to find at least a partial solution to the flooding problem were leveled by many area residents.
“The people, I think don’t know all the attempts that have been made to try to solve the flooding problem,” said County Auditor Jimmy Sanders last week.
In 1947 Commissioners’ Court was petitioned to create a Water Control and Improvements District (WC&ID in accordance with state law. On July 22, 1950 a $2,745,000 bond the people of Matagorda County voted down an issue proposed by the WC&ID. In 1963, when the Bay City Chamber of Commerce asked the Corps to investigate a county-wide drainage improvement program, the WC&ID’s penniless status presented a problem.
1969
McAllister School dedicated in formal ceremony Sunday
Rodney D. Cathey, former superintendent of Bay City schools spoke of “Involvement,” Sunday afternoon when he delivered the dedicatory address at H.J. McAllister Junior High School. Cathey told of the Task confronted him when he stepped in to the superintendent’s race as the successor to McAllister and described the “Involvement” of McAllister in the life of the community.
The Cafetorium of the new school was well filled for the dedication ceremony, which was highlighted by unveiling of a portrait of Mr. McAllister by Sam Maglitto, principal of the school.
1959
Bids on Matagorda County hospitals above estimate
Bids on the expansion of the Matagorda County General Hospital in Bay City and the construction of the new Wagner General Hospital in Palacios were opened by the Board of Directors for the Hospital, the County Commissioners’ Court and the architect last Thursday., the differences in the bids and the architects estimate have caused delay in making any announcement, T.E. Seigler Administrator of the Matagorda County Hospital System disclosed Tuesday.
The architect’s estimate for the projects was $409,000 and the lowest bid received was more than 20% above that figure.
