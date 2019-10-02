This Day In History
2009
Mitchell to run for commissioner
Former sheriff to try for Precinct 2 position
Former Sheriff James D. Mitchell has announced he will run for Matagorda County Precinct 2 Commissioner in the March 2010 Democratic Primary.
“I have always enjoyed serving the county and I want to continue to do so as your county commissioner. Over the years, I have often considered serving as county commissioner and with George (Deshotels) retiring, it just seems like the right thing to do,” said Mitchell.
1999
Bay City Inn: A new beginning
Bay City Inn gets new look after 4 decades in business
When the Bay City Inn was built in the early 1960s, people said its design was ahead of its time – 40 years later this unique motel on Texas 60 west is taking on a new look.
“When this place was built, it was described by locals as a castle in the middle of a rice field,” said owner, Kansas native Fran Garey.
Workers are remodeling many of the motel’s 118 rooms – from wallpaper to new beds, microwaves and refrigerators.
1979
Drainage still major issue
Commissioners hear more complaints
The topic of drainage again dominated Commissioners’ Court, as several Cedar Lane residents showed up at Monday morning’s meeting.
Judy Lewis, whose house is located between Highway 457 and some railroad tracks, told the court she had water in her house for nine days after the latest storm passed through the county. The condition, according to Lewis, was not caused by the rains, but by “the backup from the creeks.”
The commissioners agreed to request that the county attorney general contact State Attorney General Mark White and supply answers to the two inquiries.
“Last week I asked the board (Drainage Dist. No. 1) why Cedar Lake hadn’t been cleard out,” said Cedar Lane resident Howard Brown. “They said they didn’t want to clean it until Brazoria County cleans it’s side. I thought that was a pretty poor attitude to take. Their first concern should be Matagorda County residents, not that cleaning out our side of the creek would help Brazoria County’s draining.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.