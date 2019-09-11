This Day In History
2004
Benefit raises $32,000 for Arsola (connected to Fishing tourney to benefit Arsola)
Fishermen cast their rod-and-reels for the “Hook a Brother Up” benefit fishing tournament, auction and barbecue netted more than $32,000 for Jesse Arsola’s medical bills.
Arsola was one of Matagorda County’s first confirmed victims of Vibrio vulificus – bacteria common to Texas coastal waters that can result in an infection that can eat away skin.
1994
Tidehaven grad is appointed vice president at SYSCO Corp.
W. Michael Smith, a 1963 graduate of Tidehaven High School was appointed to vice president of merchandising-grocery marketing at SYSCO Corp. He succeeds Gregory G. Leber, Sr., who assumes the position of regional vice president-SYSCO Brands.
1989
McAllister cheerleaders win several ribbons, spirit stick at summer camp
Eighth grade cheerleaders at McAllister Junior High School received several awards at Alvin Junior College.
The girl received five blue ribbons and the spirit stick. They were also named finalist for the Junior High Award of Excellence.
“This is the best the girls have ever done,” said Mary Anne Harrison, one of the advisors. “I was real proud of them.”
In addition to the awards, two of the girls, Stefanie Silva and Charity Patterson, were selected for the All-American Cheerleader All-Stars squad. Harrison said out of the 274 boys and girls who participated in camp activities that week, eight were chosen for this elite group.
1984
County 4-H’ers honored at awards banquet
“awards Luau” was the theme of the 1984 Matagorda 4-H Awards Banquet which was held at McAllister Junior High School. Approximately 400 persons attended the event.
Highlight of the evening was the presentation of the special awards. The 1854 Gold Star winners were Melinda Ottis of Holy Cross 4-H Club, and Stephen Krobot of Clover Patch 4-H Club.
Former BCHS graduate completes comedy tour
Brenda Renee Pontiff, a former student of Bay City High School and graduate at Kansas State University, completed her first summer tour as a professional comedian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.