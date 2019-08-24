This Day In History
2009
STP reaches 2-year safety milestone
The STP Nuclear Operating Company received another significant safety milestone.
The two-unit facility, one of the nation’s largest nuclear power plants, has operated the past two years without a restricted-duty or lost-time injury among its approximately 1,200 employees.
“Safety is a core value and the top priority at out facility, overriding demands of production and schedule,” said STP Chief Nuclear Officer Ed Halpin.
2004
Bellamys bring in $18,000 for Rotary
The Bellamy Brothers brought more than redneck girls and hold hippies to the Bay City Civic Center. The annual concert sponsored by the Bay City Rotary Club brought in more than $18,00 for local community projects.
Howard and David Bellamy average more than 200 concerts a year around the world and it’s not unusual for them to appear in a smaller venue like Bay City.
“We don’t sort them by size,” Howard said. “We sort them by if it’s in a running distance.”
1994
Trade show is a success
Bay City businesses introduced themselves to their customers and each other at the first-ever Bay City Chamber of Commerce Business & Industry Banquet Trade Show.
The event was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bay City and included 19 booths and two table presentations by businesses in Bay City as well as all over Matagorda County.
Trade show organizer Bobby Wilkinson said the program would show potential customers what local businesses are doing and what services they can offer the public.
In what organizers called a genuine success, over 250 citizens turned out to discover what local businesses have to offer.
