Gun laws will change when we change
Editor:
The following was written by Nestor Ramos for the Boston Globe:
“It is past time to admit that this is precisely who we are: a nation that willingly trades the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians for unencumbered access to the weapons best suited to slaughter them. Only when we come to terms with that fact — when we, our public officials and ourselves, stop deluding one another about it — will we have a chance to change it.”
Bill Key
Bay City
