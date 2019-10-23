Prop 6 deals with cancer prevention, research
Proposition 6
Texas Proposition 6, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute Bonds Amendment, is on the ballot in Texas as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment.
• A “yes” vote supports this amendment to allow the legislature to increase the maximum amount of bonds for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas from $3 billion to $6 billion.
• A “no” vote opposes this amendment, thereby keeping the maximum amount of bonds for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas at $3 billion.
Proposition 6 would allow the Texas State Legislature to increase the maximum amount of bonds for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) from $3 billion to $6 billion. The state would be limited to issuing $300 million for CPRIT per year.
CPRIT was created in 2009 after voters approved Proposition 15 in 2007. Proposition 15 authorized the state to issue $3 billion in bonds for the institute›s operations; making grants for researching the causes of cancer and cures, mitigation, and developing cures; mitigation procedures; and prevention protocols and services. As of May 1, 2019, the institute had issued $2.26 billion in grants. According to the Texas House Research Organization, the state is projected to run out of bonds for CPRIT between 2020 and 2022.
