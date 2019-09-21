This Day In History
2009
United Way launches new campaign season
Campaign goal set at $450,000
The Matagorda County United Way launched its 2009-10 campaign season with a three-part fundraising kickoff event at Eagles Hall on Saturday, Sept 19.
A historic motorcycle run began the festivities at 3 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. community members gathered for a shrimp boil and charity auction.
1999
Uher new chair of Texana trustees
Ann Uher, Matagorda County’s representative on the newly formed Texana Mental Health/Mental Retardation (MHMR) Board of Trustees was elected to serve as the board’s chairman.
“I am very honored the other board members saw fit to elect me,” she said. “It is a very challenging position, but one I look forward to as well.”
1989
Huebner named top rice farmer at noon banquet
Winner is native Bay Citian
D.T. “Doug” Huebner, a born-and-raised Bay Citian, has been chosen as Outstanding Rice Farmer of 1989.
Huebner, a fourth-generation rice farmer, started working in the fields at an early age. By the time he was 8 years old, he participated in the family harvest by running a combine. The award holds special significance to Huebner, as his father received it in 1956.
1979
Residents look to officials for drainage solutions
If the problem of drainage grew less apparent in recent weeks, it again became the prime concern of Matagorda County residents, as a low-pressure system off the Texas coast drenched the county this past week.
Being at nature’s mercy is nothing new to area residents. Only two months ago Tropical Storm Claudette swept through the county, causing heavy water damage in a multitude of homes. After Claudette a few homeowners decided to push local politicians to work toward solving the flooding problem.
1969
Half-way mark reached in United Fund Drive
The United Fund Drive reached the half-way mark at the report meeting held Friday morning. Nine of the twelve divisions have made reports of 25 percent or above.
Leading the divisions by percentage of goals was the School Division under the chairmanship of Dr. Clarence Ham. The Advance Gifts division under the leadership of Roy Polk and Dick Bachman came in next, then the Palacios Division, headed by Charles Harvey and Rev. J.R. Gwinn and fourth was F.L. Nelson’s division.
1959
“Cat” offense too much for Edna Cowboys Friday
The Bay City Black Cats, in their second onslaught of the season, completely demolished what might have started out to be an Edna defense, and ran roughshod over the Cowboys to a staggering score of 58-0.
The Black Cat machine began functioning early in the first quarter as Jan Norris unleashed an aerial to Jim Bob Loos for the initial tally. The pass-run covered 80 yards, the conversion attempt was no good. Bay City finished the game with a total of 404 yards rushing and 154 yards passing. Black Cats had 24 first downs to the Cowboys 8.
