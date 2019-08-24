FALL – A season of great anticipation
It is usually in the spring when we think about and observe rebirth, restoration and renewal. Green grasses burst from the earth with a reckless abandon, wildflowers dutifully blanket the countryside, while an endless variety of critters proudly parade their cuddly offspring about. Such joy-filled forces of nature collectively tell gloomy Old Man Winter that it is time for him to take a long nap in some dreary ice cave found far, far above the Arctic Circle.
But, for my money, it is Autumn that delivers the greatest sense of hope, newness, harmony and happiness! It is the season in which I feel most alive. In fact, I earnestly believe the first day of autumn should be declared a legal holiday.
Like a kid waiting for his birthday party, I count and then recount the days until I can deeply inhale the first refreshing wisp of cool air and revel in the haunting call of southbound geese. Merrily, I then depart from exile in my air conditioned sanctuaries and reenter the beauty and charm of the Great and Glorious Outdoors with bold eagerness My football heroes return, once again, to do courageous battle on the gridiron. Mother Nature skillfully paints the trees with brilliant yellow, orange and red strokes that magically awaken my soul. It is no mystery as to why Thanksgiving is observed in mid-autumn!
As overflowing as fall is with such spiritually enriching, but mostly passively enjoyed, blessings, there are a multitude of dynamic autumnal activities which we who live in, or visit, Matagorda County can readily enjoy. One which I feel deserves keen focus is the opportunity to invest a bit of one’s energy in learning and/or sharing an art form that is so much a stirring part of our alluring heritage.
The Fabric of Fall
Kids are back in school and moms and grandmas (and, even some men too) now find that they have the much-anticipated freedom to pursue educational and service activities which will measurably enrich their lives. With the overarching goal of preserving this heritage art form, the Memory Makers Quilt Guild (MMQG) has been offering fabric artists, both needle-wielding wizards and eager dream-filled newbies, the opportunity to practice and learn fabulous craftsmanship techniques since 1993.
Two of the MMQG’s break-out groups, which meet special needs within our county, are its Charity Bee and Quilts of Valor Project. These are assemblies of generous sewing enthusiasts who strive to give back to society in handsome proportion to what they have thankfully received.
The Bee group makes Christmas stockings for patients in VA hospitals and lap robes for young children in distress and under CPS’s supervision.
Quilts of Valor is part of a national program designed to tangibly honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in the armed forces, as well as the families of those who gave all for their country.
To learn how to become part of this heritage-preserving association, and/or its vigilant service groups, contact Donna Younger, Charity Bee Chairperson, at 979-240-3640 The Guild is also seeking donations of money and/or materials so they might continue and broaden their charitable ventures.
Contrary to popular belief, fall (not summer) is the long-awaited start of the paddling season which generally runs from late September through early June. So, outdoors-oriented men and women should stay tuned for announcements of exciting opportunities, happening in the very near future.
