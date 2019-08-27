Gertrude Ryman Hardy
October 6, 1920 - August 24, 2019
Gertrude Ryman Hardy completed her earthly journey August 24, 2019 at the age of 98, a little over one month shy of her 99thbirthday. She was born to Eddie and Virginia Anderson Ryman October 6, 1920 near Wadsworth, TX, where she grew up.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; two sisters; two step-daughters; one step-granddaughter; son-in-law, E.M. Huitt, Jr.; and her husband, Robert William Walker, whom she married in 1940. He passed away in an untimely accident February 1942 while stationed near Enid, Oklahoma with the Army Air Corps. In 1979 she married G.P. Hardy Jr. and spent nine wonderful years with him before his passing in July 1988.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann Walker Huitt; granddaughter, Melissa Huitt and her husband James Broaddus Jr. along with his children and grandchildren; granddaughter, Donna Huitt; great-grandson, Dustin Peterson and his wife Teri; great-granddaughter, Emilee Peterson; sister, Rosemary Armstrong; the children of G.P. Hardy Jr. - G.P. Hardy III and his wife Sandra, Susie Hardy Long and her husband Robert, and Melinda Hardy Horn and all of their children.
Gertrude was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bay City, where she served as an elder and simultaneously shared the honor with a fellow congregational member of being elected the first women officers of the church. She was very active in the community in which she lived and loved, working with a number of organizations throughout the years including the Bay City Chamber of Commerce where she was elected as the first woman Chamber President in 1978 and the Chamber Woman of the Year in 1966, American Legion Auxiliary, Pilot Club, American Cancer Society, Flora Luncheon Garden Club, Bay City Book Review, Keep Bay City Beautiful, Bay City Main Street Program, and the Board of Directors of the Bay City Country Club where she served as the first woman president of that organization. She also owned and operated Gertrude Hardy and Associates Insurance Agency until her retirement in 1984. She purchased the business from W.T. Cox, who gave her the opportunity to start her career in December 1941.
“I would like to express my thanks and deep appreciation to all my loyal friends and clients who made all my successes possible.”
Gertrude Hardy
Pallbearers are Dustin Peterson, James Broaddus Jr., Gary Ryman, Bruce Verdecanna, George Hardy IV, and Tommy Phillips. Honorary Pallbearers are G.P. Hardy III, Clyde Workman, Cecil Davis, and Richard Knapik.
Visitation will be held at Taylor Brothers Funeral Home Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Bay City on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11 a.m.
A private graveside service will follow at Cedervale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bay City Main Street Planter Beautification Program, 1112 7thStreet, Bay City, Texas 77414, in her honor.