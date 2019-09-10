Carol Ann Thamm
September 26, 1950 - September 4, 2019
On September 4, 2019, Carol lost her battle with cancer and was called home.
Carol was born September 26, 1950 to Gilmore and Georgia Thamm of Victoria and Bloomington, Texas, where she lived and graduated at Victoria High School. She moved to Bay City, Texas in 1971.
She is preceded in death by both parents; and brother, Ron Thamm.
She is survived by her daughter, Stacie Privett and son-in-law, Steve Privett; two nephews, Larry and David Thamm, and one niece, Viena Thamm and their families; and four aunts and their families in Arizona.
A memorial service is scheduled for September 14, 2019 at her home in Bay City.