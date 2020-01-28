Sabina Medina Melendez
March 30, 1933 - January 24, 2020
Sabina Medina Melendez, 86, passed away January 24, 2020. She was born March 30, 1933 in Markham, Texas to the late Gabriel B. Medina and Josephine Perez Medina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Melendez; her daughter, Melinda Ramirez; sisters, Minnie Zepeda and Julia Partida; and brothers, Eddie Medina, Gabriel P. Medina, “Tiny” P. Medina and twin brother, Ellis P. Medina.
Survivors include her sister, Mary Crawford of Bay City; brothers, Pete Medina of California, Ben Medina of Bay City and Jack Medina of Clute; and grandson, Robert Melendez and his wife Rebeca of Houston.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas with Matt Spingfield officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Robert Melendez, Ernest Medina, David Medina, Johnnie Medina Jr., Jameson Tomlin and Noel Gaines IV.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.