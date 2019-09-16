Marilyn Wayne Wilson
April 24, 1937 - September 10, 2019
Marilyn Wayne Wilson passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 in Tomball, Texas. She was born on April 24, 1937 in Lovelady, Texas to Chester and Nellie Matchet Brent.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy Joe Wilson; her parents; son, Randall Wayne Wilson; and sister, Linda Cheryl Crisp.
Marilyn was married to the love of her life for 58 years. She was the proud mother of three, as well as a loving aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She liked to travel, shop, cook, and she loved antiques, but her true passion was quilting. In her younger years she was involved in many clubs and organizations. She was a dedicated member of her church and dearly loved her church family. She was beautiful, she loved unconditionally, and carried herself with grace. Marilyn was a child of God.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Chester Don Wilson and wife Melony; daughter, Leslie Cheryl Hatfield; grandchildren, Colleen Wilson and husband Norbert, Casey Mosley and husband Nick, Trevor Burrow and wife Laura, Blake Reddick and wife Alyssa, and Tyler Reddick and wife Jess; great-grandchildren, Kasie, Phillip, Ashley, Fisher, Preston, Landon, Romeo, T.J., Ryder, Kamila, Emily, and Leighton; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She will be dearly missed by the family and friends she leaves behind to cherish her memory and protect her legacy.
Funeral services were held Monday September 16, 2019 at Waller-Thornton Funeral Home in Trinity, Texas with Pastor Lee Watson Officiating. Interment followed at Holly Cemetery in Holly, Texas.
Arrangements with Waller-Thornton Funeral Home, Trinity, Texas.