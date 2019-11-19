James Joe Vacek Sr.
October 29, 1929 - November 16, 2019
James Joe Vacek Sr., 90, passed away November 16, 2019. He was born the youngest of 13 children on October 29, 1929 in Ashby, TX to the late Staches Vacek and Otilia Fisher Vacek.
He was preceded in death by his 12 siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Juanita McEntire Vacek; daughters, Dianna Vacek Krenek and husband David, and Kathy Lynn Duke and husband Monte; sons, James Joe Vacek Jr., and Gary Lee Vacek and wife Tami; grandchildren, Chase Cole Vasek, Victoria Morgan Vacek, Jessica Renee Vacek Garza, Kaitlyn Kelly Vacek, Amy Nicole Vacek, Ryan Adams, Hannah Denee Aguilar, Kendahl Lynea’ Warn, Ryan Tracey Warn, Bethany Dawnae Duke, Michael Glenn Rush, Traviss Michael Duke, Levi Glenn Duke, and Monte Scott Duke Jr.; and 27 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, TX.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Blessing, TX.
Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chase Cole Vacek, Ryan Adams, John Lee Vacek, Michael Glenn Rush, Levi Glenn Duke, Monte Scott Duke Jr. and Travis Michael Duke.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Neil McEntire, George Capak, James Frenzel, Monte Scott Duke III and Wyatt James Duke.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.