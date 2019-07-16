Michael Dewayne Wakefield
September 27, 1968 - July 12, 2019
Michael Dewayne Wakefield, 50, of Bay City, Texas passed away July 12, 2019. He was born September 27, 1968 in Palacios, Texas to Bobby Wakefield Sr. and Dorothy Stansell Wakefield.
Mike had a love for boats and being on the river. He always said he has lived a full life. He was known for his big heart and vivid story telling. He will always be remembered.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby “Bob” Wakefield Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki Wakefield; his mother, Dot Wakefield; his sons, Jonathan Wakefield, Cody Wakefield and Dillan Wakefield; and grandson, Wyatt Cason.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Nichols Street Church of Christ with Matt Springfield officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Mark Rokyta, Mark Talasek, Eddy Quiroga Sr., Jonathan Wakefield, Cody Wakefield and Dillan Wakefield.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eddy Quiroga Jr., Jeremy Quiroga, Will Evans and Jeremy Coleman.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.