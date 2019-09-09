Rosser Moody Cole
December 11, 1931 - September 7, 2019
Rosser Moody Cole of Bay City, Texas, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep with family next to him on September 7, 2019. Rosser was born on December 11, 1931 in Sugar Valley, Texas to the late David William Cole Sr. and Lillian Loftin Cole.
Rosser is preceded in death his wife, Ada West Cole; his former wife, Virginia Davis Cole; his son, David Rosser Cole; his brothers, including the former Sheriff of Matagorda County, J.B. (Jack) Cole, W.L. (Waddie) Cole; John Nubert Cole, David William Cole Jr.; William Cole of South Carolina, Jenoye Cole of Conroe; and sisters Elizabeth Burkhart Hite, Lillian Milberger, Dorothy Dietrich and Annie Lee Hale Jones.
He is survived by three sons, Raymond Cole and Allan Cole of Bay City, Texas and Roy Cole (wife Kathy) of Tomball, Texas; step-daughters, Mona Davenport of Hallettsville and Janie Flemming (husband Richard) of Bay City, Texas. His grandchildren include, Clinton Minter Cole of Houston, Texas; Victor Rosser Cole of Natchitoches, Louisiana; Ashley Rae Zinn (husband Jeremy) of Bay City, and Jessalyn Elizabeth Cole of Sugarland, Eric Newton Cole of Houston, Amy Renee Cole of Tomball, Tara Elizabeth McKinley (husband Dan) of Austin, Keith Allan Cole (wife Andrea) of Palacios, Kimberly Cole Staff of Victoria; and Kelli Cole Daley of Kyle, Texas, Amy Amsden (husband Brian) of Hallettsville, Jess Davenport (wife Summer) of Hallettsville, Courtney DeWitt of Bay City, and Chance Cole Cartwright (wife Amber) of Leander. There are also numerous nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Rosser was raised on a farm along with his six brothers and four sisters. During the time when his older brothers went off to war in the 1940’s, he was left at home to operate the family farm with his father, raising mainly cotton and corn at that time. They not only farmed enough vegetables to cover their own needs but also to use as barter with local merchants for their other needs. Family farm animals were used to supply the needs for beef, chicken, pork, milk, butter, and eggs.
Rosser worked on drilling rigs in the oilfield during his early twenties. He was injured when a drill pipe fell and hit him. After that, he decided to go back into farming corn, cotton, sorghum, turfgrass, and often times, a very substantial amount of vegetables in his extra-large personal garden, where friends were often invited to fill their needs. He continued farming for forty years. He was either the first, second or third turfgrass farmer in state (depending on whose recollection is relied upon). He and his brother, the former Sheriff Jack Cole, took up ranching as a side-line, for a period of time. In later years, after getting out of the turfgrass business he reinvented himself with his pursuit of drilling water wells, a trade he had learned working as a teenager back in 1949. He really enjoyed this line of work and it seemed to be his true calling.
Rosser liked hearing about his ancestry. His 4thgreat-great grandfather served in the American Revolution under Francis Marion (the Swamp Fox) in North and South Carolina. Rosser’s father, David William Cole Sr., had moved to Texas from South Carolina, where he met and later married, Lillian Loftin in Navasota, Texas. David and Lillian moved to Matagorda County in the early 1930’s. Rosser enjoyed talking about the time he went back to South Carolina with his dad and visited relatives there.
Rosser’s 3rdGreat-Grandfather on his mother’s side of the family was active in the formation of the state of Texas. He served in the Army of the Republic of Texas and was elected to the Texas House of Representatives for the First Congressional Session, but lost the election for the Second Congress. Rosser enjoyed talking about his relatives on his Mom’s side of the family.
Pop, as he was called in later years, loved the company of others. He was unassuming. He had no enemies and he loved the company of others. Those who were not fortunate enough to have met Rosser have missed the experience of being in the presence of this most colorful man and delightful man. When asked on his death-bed whether he had accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, he promptly exclaimed “Oh hell yeah”.
Not enough can be said on behalf of this man. If he was tired, sick, or hurt, rarely would it show. Among his progeny, it is hard to recall when, if ever, Rosser may have slept late in the morning. His clothes set alight by gasoline in the field one day, he scoffed at the idea of being transported to the hospital until “we have finished this job.” Those who know him well can surely say, “Pop, you can rest now because you have finished your job and finished it well.” Rosser Moody Cole will certainly be missed by his family and friends.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers are Eric Cole, Blake Staff, Dylan Staff, Jordan Staff, Marshall Van Dyke, and Randy Cole. Honorary Paul Bearers are Hadden Dietrich Sr., Chance Cartwright, Jess Davenport, Richard Flemming, Shawn Dykes and Brian Amsden.
