Glenn Crouch
June 28, 1938 - December 3, 2019
Glenn Crouch 81, of Van Vleck, passed away December 3, 2019. He was born June 28, 1938 in
San Antonio, Texas to Robert Lee Crouch and Hazel Keith Crouch.
Glenn retired from the US Navy after 20 years of service.
He and his wife owned and operated G&S Tropical Fish Haven in Bay City for 22 years.
Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, and son Michael Glenn Crouch. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon Wilson Crouch; sons Larry Mitchell Crouch and wife Pamela, and Thomas Lee Crouch; sisters Virgie Sue House and Glenda Crouch; grandchildren Jacob Crouch and Derek Russell Crouch, and great-grandson Tristopher Gilbert.
A graveside service with military honors was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Hawley Cemetery.
