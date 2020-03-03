Alfred Ramos Moya
August 3, 1956 - February 28, 2020
Alfred Ramos Moya, 63, of Bay City, Texas passed away February 28, 2020. He was born August 3, 1956 in Victoria, Texas to the late Pablo Moya and Josefa Ramos Moya.
Alfred was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. After his military service he spent 24 years as a Plant Operator at Philips 66, followed by 13 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service. Alfred truly enjoyed life, laughter, and good times with his family. He was most proud of his three daughters and enjoyed attending all of their special moments. He was dedicated to serving the Lord through various activities in his church and loved spending time in fellowship with his church family.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Moya; daughters, Jennifer Nunez and her husband Michael, Melissa Castillo and her husband Jeff, and Megan Moya; sisters, Rosalinda Ramirez, Rosemary Garcia, Susie Garcia and Beatrice Moya; brothers, Edward Moya, Paul Moya and Lee Moya; grandchildren, Lyndon Abney, Devin James Everhart, Ryann Everhart, Rachel Castillo, Christopher Castillo and Beaux Castillo; and great grandchildren, Camrynn Abney, Bradley Morrissey and Carter Abney.
The family received friends and relatives from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Harvest Time Church with the Rev. Noe Cano and Dr. Marvin Moore officiating.
Interment followed at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers were Lee Moya, Michael Nunez, Jeff Castillo, Brian Fraley, Rob Vargas, and Blackie Martinez.
Honorary Pallbearers were Edward Moya and Paul Moya.
