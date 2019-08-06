William Allen Townsend
January 17, 1938 - July 27, 2019
William Allen Townsend, 81, of Bay City, TX passed away July 27, 2019 peacefully in his home.
He was born January 17, 1938 in Bay City, TX to the late George William and Lola Spencer Townsend. He was a graduate of Bay City High School in 1956 and was an accomplished trumpet player, known as, "our man with the horn,” as well as voted Most Handsome of his class. After graduation he attended two years at Texas A & I in Kingsville, and transferred to the University of Texas at Austin. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Sue Hardy in 1958 and they had three children, Allen, Terry, and Cristyn. They made their home in Rocksprings, Texas ranching before returning to Bay City where he continued to ranch and farm rice, which was his passion. He was one of the six founding members of the Holding Pen Club and an avid supporter of the Matagorda County Fair Association. He loved sports and hunting.
Finding love a second time, he later married Donna Knapik and gained another daughter, Heather.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Terry Warren Townsend; sister, Bonnie Townsend Gosling; and brother in law, J.C. Glover.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Knapik Townsend; son, William Allen Townsend Jr. and wife Donita; daughter, Cristyn Townsend Hallmark and fiancé Steve Monk; stepdaughter, Heather Jamison Neale and husband J.B., mother in law, Joyce Bunk Knapik; sister, Maxine Townsend Glover; grandchildren, Ashley Townsend, Brittney Townsend, Hatchet Hallmark, Riley Neale, Bronwyn Neale, and Chloe Neale; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to Hospice for the care and support given through this difficult time.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Taylor Brothers Chapel, 2313 Avenue I, Bay City, TX.