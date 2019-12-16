Billy Tom Ballis
April 18, 1954 - December 12, 2019
Billy Tom Ballis, 65, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of December 12, 2019 at his home in Bay City, Texas. Billy was also a resident of Ozone, Arkansas since 2007.
Billy was born April 18, 1954 in Houston, Texas to Vicky (Johnson) Ballis and Tom Ballis. Billy grew up in Houston and graduated from Westbury High School in 1973. He attended Spartan College of Aeronautics for aircraft maintenance, graduating in 1977. Billy was married to Leslie (Scott) Ballis in 1981 and they raised four children together. Billy worked for many years as an electronics technician at Six Flags AstroWorld in Houston, followed by restaurant entrepreneurship in Bay City, Texas with Leslie, his wife of 20 years. Billy later invested in real estate properties and spent time on many various creative projects, always building or fixing something new. He enjoyed music, playing the guitar, photography, socializing with loved ones, fishing, travelling, frequenting coffee shops, and spending time in nature whenever possible. Billy was a free-spirited individual who loved to laugh and joke with everyone around him.
Billy is survived by his mother, Vicky (Johnson) Ballis; children, Scott Paul Merwin and wife Kristen, Thomas William Ballis and wife Betty, and Danielle Cherie Ballis Scott; sister, Mary Papavasiliou and husband Theo; grandchildren, Alexander Brown, Dalila Scott, Dylan Scott, Blaec Adkison, and Rose Ballis; as well as cousins, niece, and nephews.
Billy was preceded in death by his father, Tom Ballis; brother, Sammy Ballis; uncle, George Ballis; and son, Lyle Raymond Scott.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Cypress-Fairbanks Funeral Home at 9926 Jones Road in Houston, Texas 77065. Viewing will be open to the public at 2 p.m.