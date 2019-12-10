Amber Le Savage
September 28, 1969 - November 27, 2019
Amber Le Savage, age 50, a resident of Evanston, WY, passed away November 27, 2019 at UC Health University hospital in Denver, CO with her wife Christina at her side.
Amber was born on September 28, 1969 in Perry, OK to Kenneth Wayne Savage and Jacqulyn Leah Bailey Savage. As a young woman Amber attended both Oklahoma University and Oklahoma State University graduating with a Bachelor of Science, Computer and information from Oklahoma State University. Amber was a devoted mother to her son, Kypton. She enjoyed camping, hiking, four wheeling and generally being outdoors with nature, family and friends.
Amber worked for Mears Group Inc, where she was the business unit controller for the Midstream Division. She took great pride in being a team member and supporter to her coworkers and took on projects to assure success for the Midstream Division.
Amber had a big heart, supporting the St. Jude Hospital Charity and several animal charities as well.
Amber was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Wayne Savage Sr.; and a brother, Kenneth Wayne Savage Jr.
Amber is survived by her spouse, Christina Savage and son Kypton; her mother, Jacqulyn Wolfe; sisters, Eboney Schomaker and Kristine Morales; and brothers, Justin Savage and Jade Wolfe.
Amber will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all that knew her.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, TX.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will follow services at the Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, TX.
Pallbearers will be Justin Savage, Jade Wolfe, Richard Morales and Jadon Morales.
A benefit fund has been set up in the name of Kypton Savage; donations can be made to Kypton Savage FBO Kypton Savage Benefit. Checks should be mailed to 1606 Eastport Plaza Dr., Suite 110, Collinsville, IL 62234.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.