Allen Shelton
April 30, 1949 - September 1, 2019
On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Allen Shelton, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 70 after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer.
Allen was born on April 30, 1949 in San Saba, TX to Walker Shelton and Ima Jo (Lynch) Kirby. He graduated as a star athlete from Lometa High School in 1967. He attended Central Texas College where he set some records in athletics as well. He received a technical certification from Texas Instruments in 1971, careered in Electrical and Instrumentation design for the Oil & Gas industry, and retired in 2012. On September 3, 1974 he married Cyndi (Smith) Shelton.
Allen had a passion for the outdoors, whether hunting, fishing, gardening, or relaxing in the pool, he wanted to be outside. He was always moving and doing projects, a jack of all trades so to speak. Never discouraged by lack of experience, there wasn’t a project he could not tackle. He enjoyed going to the beach and building Sand Castles. Another hobby was billiards where he was quite at home playing the most skilled players in a room. He liked cars and loved to tell stories of hot-rodding and street racing when he was younger. He lived fast, laughed hard, and loved big.
Allen was preceded in death by his father, Walker; his mother, Ima Jo; his sisters, Geraldine Ross and Bobbie Haydon. He is survived by his wife, Cyndi; his three children, David, Teresa and Dwayne; and his brother, Nathan Kirby.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St Mark’s Episcopal Church in Bay City onAvenue E at 11 o’clock a.m.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a memorial contribution to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 2200 Ave. E, Bay City, TX.
