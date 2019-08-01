Henry Ronald “Ronnie” Knebel
September 7, 1948 - July 31, 2019
Henry Ronald “Ronnie” Knebel, 70, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was born in El Campo, Texas, September 7, 1948 to Henry and Louise Knebel of Blessing, Texas.
He grew up in Blessing and graduated Tidehaven High School in 1969. He joined the United States Army in 1969 and served one tour in Vietnam where he earned two Purple Heart medals.
Ronnie was a pipefitter with Phillips 66 Petroleum from 1975 to 2007. It was here that he earned the nickname “Dad” and it carries on today. Upon retirement he continued his longtime hobby of antique furniture restoration and selling antiques at the Roundtop Antique Show for many years. Ronnie’s hard earned retirement afforded him plenty of free time to spend with his family and to attend all of his grandson’s sporting events.
Ronnie and Theresa married in 1974 in Wharton, Texas. They celebrated their 45thwedding anniversary on July 5, 2019. They are members of First United Methodist Church in Bay City, Texas. Ronnie was a member of The American Legion, the Good News Sunday School class, and Cookers for Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa; daughter, Kimberly Diane Janise and husband Chris Janise; son, Jason Ryan Knebel and partner Kenneth Dale Simons; grandsons, Christopher Grant Janise and Garrett Wade Janise; brother, Donald Ray Knebel and wife Linda Knebel; and sister. Shirley Wortek.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Bay City, Texas with Pastor Wade Floyd officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ronnie’s name to Cookers for Christ at the First United Methodist Church, 2300 Avenue H, Bay City, Texas 77414.