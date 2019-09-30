Stanley Gordon Chadwell
August 3, 1956 - September 25, 2019
Stanley Gordon Chadwell, 63, of Boling, TX passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at his home to be with his Lord and Savior. Stanley was born on August 3, 1956, in Bay City, Texas to the late Gordon Derrel and Mary Lynda Ryals Harris Chadwell.
Stanley was raised in Bay City and graduated from Bay City High School where he excelled in the high school band, playing coronet. He received a band scholarship to Wharton County Junior College. Shortly after attending WCJC, Stanley was employed at Craft Furniture Store, at the South Texas Project for Zachary Construction, OxyChem, and Equistar in purchasing and at Teppco Pipeline as an office manager.
Stanley married Sherrie Jahn on December 28, 2012 in Wharton. He enjoyed playing his guitar, playing in several bands over the years including Crystal Blue, Dulwich Fox & Hotwire, fishing, cooking BBQ, going to the beach and small engine repair. He was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church Mission in Boling and a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Sherrie Chadwell of Boling, TX; daughters, Sarah Brook Chadwell Andrus and husband Chris of Salt Lake City, UT, Rebecca Lee “Becca” Chadwell Longoria and husband David of Markham, TX; step children, Justin Kumaga and wife Carmen of Clyde, TX, Jessica Kumaga Ayres and husband Brian of Dickenson, TX, and Amanda Gayle McCarty of Houston, TX; sister, Rebecca Lynn Mariani of Bay City, TX; brothers, Samuel Ryals Chadwell and wife Monica of New Braunfels, TX, and John Paul Chadwell of Rockdale; grandchildren, Tyler Longoria, Kayla Longoria, Jaden Ocean Andrus, Jasper River Andrus; and step grandchildren, Cain Dalton Kumaga, Eli Matthew Aryes and Emma Grace Ayres; a niece, nephews and cousins all around Texas.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Wharton Funeral Home in Wharton, TX after 9 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with Father Bob Knippenberg officiating.
Private family burial will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, Wharton, TX.
Condolences may be left at www. whartonfuneralhome.com