Adelia Kubeczka
May 11, 1921 - October 2, 2019
Funeral Mass for Adelia Kubeczka, 98, of Rosenberg, Texas will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg, with interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. followed by a rosary, and then mass on Monday at the church.
Adelia was born May 11, 1921 in Pleak, Texas to Joe and Ludmilla Novak Barcak. She married her husband of 66 years in 1941 and together they owned successful restaurants in the local area including KFC and K-2 Steakhouse in Bay City, Texas, which is still in operation.
Adelia’s passions in life included her family, her Catholic faith, fashion, The Nutcracker Market, playing dominoes and Chinese checkers, politics, ladies’ luncheon, and her beloved Houston Texans (football season). She was known for her infectious smile and resemblance to Queen Elizabeth which she would respond, “I’m older. She looks like me”. Adelia went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019.
Survivors include three children, Beverly Shelton and husband Boyd, Gary Kubeczka and wife Briseida, and Patricia Kubeczka; six grandchildren, Adam Kubeczka, Claire Carter, Kyle Kubeczka, Jordan Kubeczka, Briauna Lopez, and Allan Kubeczka; three great grandchildren, Seth Carter, Mason Kubeczka and Jase Kubeczka.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ludmilla Barcak; husband, Adam Kubeczka; sister, Alma Lee Mensik; two sons, Daniel and Glenn Kubeczka; and grandson, Aaron Kubeczka.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to one of the following: WoundedWarriorProject.org; stjude.org; or shrinershospitalforchildren.org.
