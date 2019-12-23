Natividad Estrada, Sr.,
September 7, 1930 - December 20, 2019
Natividad Estrada, Sr., 89, of Bay City passed away December 20, 2019. He was born September 7, 1930 in San Benito, Texas to the late Pete Carrion Estrada and Disdelia Moreno Estrada.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rebecca Estrada; daughters San Juanita Lopez and Rachel Pulido; brothers Antonio Estrada, Fortunato Estrada and Benito Estrada and sisters Dominga Estrada and Juanita Paz.
Survivors include his children Luz L. Trevino, Jimmy Lopez, Sr., Amelia Ordonez, Jerri Lara, Natividad Estrada, Jr., Pete Estrada, Valerio Estrada, Irene Garza, Mary Helen Garza, Hope Anzaldua, Paula Aguilera and Sandra Anzaldua and his sisters Carmen Rodriguez and Virginia Rodriguez.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with Pastor Jorge Lara officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Anzaldua, Benny Formby, Jr., Angel Aguiler, Jr., Jose Miguel Anzaldua, Jr., Harold Shawn White, Jr. and Theodoro Anzaldua.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting wwwtaylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City, Texas. 979-245-4613.