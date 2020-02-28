Debra Kay Miranda
July 10, 1971 - February 25, 2020
Debra Kay Miranda, 48, of Bay City, Texas passed away February 25, 2020. She was born July 10, 1971 in Bay City, Texas to Donald Bruce Miller and Mabel Ruby Heidrich.
Debbie loved the simple things in life. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the beach. She had an infectious smile that would light up the room; she never met a stranger. She loved serving and caring for others. But, her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her parents, Donald and Mabel Miller; daughter, Cortney Carlock; son, Ronnie Miranda; brother, Donald “Bubba” Miller Jr. (wife Jackie); nephews, Damion, Cainen, and Kole; grandchildren, Mia Viskadurkis, Maddison and Colton Carlock; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at the First Pentecostal Church in Bay City with Dr. Marvin Moore officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers include Ronald Miranda, Ronald Miranda Jr., Robert Huggler, Garret Doss, Ryan Farmer, Johnathan Joe, Chris Heidrich, and Eric Heidrich.
