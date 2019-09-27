Doug Matthews
May 8, 1931 - September 26, 2019
Doug Matthews, 88, of Bay City, TX passed away September 26, 2019. He was born May 8, 1931 in East Bernard, TX to Leonard and Joy Roe Matthews.
Doug raised his family in Sweeny, TX, working for Cut Rate Home Builders as a supervising contractor. After retiring, his love of ranching included managing Bailey Cattle Co. longhorn breeders in Matagorda County. He also spent many weekends team roping on the back of his favorite horse “Dodge”. As owners of 2-D Auction, Doug and Vicki did numerous auctions in the tri-county area. His love for dancing lead to a regular Thursday night in El Campo with friends. Doug never met a stranger.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Smith Matthews; daughters, Cynthia Heard and husband Ricky of Sweeny, and Nina Darlene Ryan of Freeport; sons, Dennis Matthews, and David Matthews and wife Barbara of Sweeny; sister, Gloria Betek and husband Ray of Bastrop; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Services are at 2 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Chancey Sr. officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Pallbearers are David Bruce, Colby Ryan, Terry McLaren, Robert Boone, Desi Lewis and Brian Yoes.
Honorary Pallbearers are Alan Sherrill, J.L. Evans Sr., Clyde Haugh Sr., Bud Stewart, Ray Betek and Ron Ballenger.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.