Brock Kennedy Battle
July 27, 1975 – February 28, 2020
Brock Kennedy Battle, 44, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 in Bay City.
He was born in Bay City, Texas on July 27, 1975 and was reared by his loving mother, Diane Yvonne Battle, and his devoted grandparents, Andrew Battle and Geraldine Harris Battle.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Mother Zion Baptist Church, Bay City, Texas, with burial to follow in the Battle family plot at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Survivors include and enormous host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at duncanrobertsfh@gmail.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5917.