Russell Duane Corporon
July 17, 1942 - November 30, 2019
Russell Duane Corporon, 77, of Collegeport, Texas passed away November 30, 2019. He was born July 17, 1942 in Bay City, Texas to the late Richard L. Corporon and Dorothy M. Crane Corporon.
Russell began elementary school in Collegeport and graduated from Palacios High School in 1962. In high school he was active in FFA and choir, receiving All-State choir honors. After high school he began his career, primarily farming rice and ranching. In 1963 he married Janice Schimek of Bay City and they began their life together on Citrus Grove Road. He received the Matagorda County Rice Farmer of the Year award in 1990. He was active in the Collegeport 1st Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder for many years, various farm related organizations, the Collegeport volunteer fire department, a 4-H adult leader, a supporter of FFA, a supporter of the Matagorda County Fair, part of the annual Collegeport Day BBQ crew, and spent many years as a Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball coach. In recent years Russell has enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, taking them hunting and fishing, or watching them play various sports. He has also joined his son Todd, as a co-captain each spring for the Wounded Warriors Fishing Weekend.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Schimek Corporon; daughter, Kimberly Stewart (Curtis); son, Todd Corporon (Natalie); sister, Joy Keszler; brothers, Eugene Corporon (Evelyn), Roy Corporon (Pam) and Weldon Corporon (Carolyn); grandchildren, Matthew Stewart, Ashton Corporon, Micah Stewart, Audrey Corporon, Adelynn Corporon, Keeleigh Peace, Isabella Peace and Brinley Senney; sister-in-law, Sylvia Huey (Jimmy); brother-in-law, Ottmar Schimek (Joanna); honorary daughter, Lindsey Kubecka Connally; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Palacios, Texas with the Rev. Chuck Kimball and the Rev. Leslie Hartman officiating.
Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Rob Corporon, Keith Corporon, Dale Corporon, David Boyd, Donnie Boyd, Terry Corporon, Brian Corporon, Taylor Schimek, Stephen Huey, John Thomas Wheeler, John Huey and Daniel Wheeler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Canfield, John Duke, Dick Kubecka, Maxine Kubecka, Lynda Lenz, Mark Merck, Mike Moore, and Jim Bob Murry.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Collegeport First Presbyterian Church, the Matagorda County Fair & Livestock Association Scholarship Fund or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.