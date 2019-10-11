Thomas Russell Beekman
April 25, 1961 - October 8, 2019
Thomas Russell Beekman, 58, of Bay City, TX passed away October 8, 2019. He was born April 25, 1961 in Bishop, CA to Russ Beekman and Kathy Elizabeth Adams Beekman.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 36 years, La Paula Cooke Beekman; son, Joshua Morse; father, Russell Beekman; sister, Betsy Beekman Smith; nieces, Jennifer Keith, Tawney Smith and Ashley Smith; nephews, Patrick Cooke, Cohen Cooke, Mathew Smith and Conner Smith; grandchildren, Sparrow and Piper Morse; and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Beekman; brother, Jason Beekman; and daughter, Sarah Beekman.
He started his career with Schlumberger in 1985 as a Warehouseman/Service Specialist. He was a beloved colleague at multiple Houston area facilities, including Houston, Rosharon, Katy and most recently Sugar Land Campus where he was a Senior HSE Specialist. During his career he supported multiple product lines-Completions, Testing, Subsea, Drilling and Wireline Tom wanted to keep everyone safe. He was respected as a safety leader, trainer, mechanical lifting champion and safety auditor. He will be missed greatly by his Schlumberger Family.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with Bishop Derek Cook officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX.
Pallbearers will be John Cochrell, Matt Cochrell, Joshua Morse, Breyton Roberson, Mary Ann Cooke and Jesse Gonzales.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.