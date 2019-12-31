Gonzalo Cortez
December 28, 1942 - December 28, 2019
Gonzalo Cortez, 77, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
Gonzalo was born on December 28, 1942 in San Benito, Texas to Alfredo and Ruperta Cortez. He married his wife of 58 years, Patsy Munoz Cortez, on July 29, 1961. They had seven children and seven grand children. Gonzalo dedicated his life in service to Jehovah in January 1973.
A memorial service will be held for Gonzalo at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 917 Nichols Avenue, Bay City, Texas 77414 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 am.
He would have loved for all who knew him to attend his services.