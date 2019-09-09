Glenn Joseph Tucker
December 7, 1951 - September 6, 2019
Glenn Joseph Tucker, 67 went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 6, 2019. Glenn was born December 7, 1951 in Houston, Texas to the late Jody and Della Tucker.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne and Larry Tucker; as well as his two sisters, Linda Frost and Diane Broussard.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Monica Tucker; sons, Donald, David, and Duane Tucker; daughter, Lisa Crochet; sister, Marilyn (Rocky) Thorton; 11 grandchildren, Tyler (Christina) Tucker, Madison Tucker, Bryce Tucker, JD Crochet, JC Crochet, Kassidy Tucker, Kennedy Tucker, Caleb Tucker, Cayden Tucker, (Charlie) Kynlee Tucker; great grandchild, Konner Johnson; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Glenn attended school in Sweeny and in Bay City, TX, where he graduated in 1969. He continued his education at Wharton County Jr. College, and later to Victoria College where he earned his certificate in chemical operations. Glenn spent many years with Tenneco Channel Industry Gas, and U.S. Contractors.
Family was Glenn’s life. He loved his family very much and enjoyed camping, fishing, and cooking BBQ for his family and working in his yard is something he greatly enjoyed. His greatest joy was spending time with his precious grandchildren, and he will be greatly missed by all.
Pallbearers include Donald Tucker, David Tucker, Duane Tucker, Tyler Tucker, Bryce Tucker, J.D. Crochet, Ray Tucker, and David Buckalew.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jay Crochet, Jody Tucker, Joey Frost, and Allen Tucker.
Funeral services will be held at the Nichols Street Church of Christ in Bay City on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Matt Springfield officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX.