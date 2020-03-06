Melvin “Smoky” Rouse
March 11, 1942 - March 5, 2020
Melvin “Smoky” Rouse, 77 of Bay City, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born March 11, 1942 to the late Archie Rouse and Ivy Fondon in Bay City. He was a supervisor for LCRA for many years.
Smoky is survived by his wife, Eunice Rouse; sons, Joe Rouse, and Melvin Rouse Jr.; grandchildren, Joseph and Mandy Rouse; and four great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas, with Tom Pivonka officiating.
