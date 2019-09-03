Ollie Bessie Southall Hall
May 14, 1922 - September 1, 2019
Ollie Bessie Southall Hall, age 97, of Bay City, Texas, passed away on September 1, 2019 in Bay City.
She was born in Van Vleck, Texas on May 14, 1922 to Isham Southall and Virginia Gray Southall.
Visitation and guest book register will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jesus Freewill Holy Temple Church in Bay City; with burial to follow at Burial Association Cemetery in Van Vleck.
She is survived by an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at 979-245-1537 or online at duncanrobertsfh@gmail.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas 77414; 979-245-5197.