Edward William Schulze Sr.
April 6, 1941 - September 19, 2019
Edward William Schulze Sr., age 78, of Palacios, Texas passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born April 6, 1941 in LaGrange, Texas to the late
Harold and Alma Schulze.
He is survived by daughters, Katy Schulze of Houston, and Stephanie Lominac (Wayne) of Pearland; son, Greg Schulze (Norah) of Richmond; sisters, Rose Diers of Houston, and Gloria Cook (Craig) of Carmine; and seven grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents; and wife, Guadalupe Schulze.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Lominac Jr., Grant Howard, Louis Martino Jr., Erwin Janszen, Bill Miller, and Evan Howard.
Visitation will begin Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Living Word Church in Palacios. Visitation will continue Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9 a.m. with a Chapel Service at 10 a.m. at the church.
Burial to follow at Palacios Cemetery.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, Texas; 361-552-2300.