Lilly Elise Richers Carr
February 29, 1924 - January 21, 2020
Lilly Elise Richers Carr, 95, of Bay City, Texas departed this earthly life on January 21, 2020 and is continuing on her eternal journey with our Lord Jesus Christ and all of her family and friends who have predeceased her. A lifelong resident of Bay City, she was a leap year baby born February 29, 1924 to the late Louis William Richer Sr. and Julia Letzerich Richers. With her passing from this life, another member of the Greatest Generation is gone from our presence.
After graduating from BCHS in 1941, Lilly married Joe Lawhon who was a P-47 pilot in the Pacific Theater of Operations. Joe was lost on his first combat mission when his squadron attempted to fly through a hurricane. Unbeknown to Joe, Lilly was pregnant at the time with his son, Joseph B. Lawhon. Joe never had the opportunity to know his father. A few years later, after the end of WWII, Lilly became reacquainted with an old high school classmate, Lee Carr, also a P-38 fighter pilot in WWII. They eventually married and had three more sons, raising a total of four sons over the succeeding years. Lilly was a stay at home mom until all of her sons were in school. She then joined the work force as the last Selective Service Officer for Matagorda County and then worked as the secretary for the First Presbyterian Church in Bay City until she retired. Lilly was active in church, and was involved in Catholic Daughters, the Altar Society and KJZT. She volunteered her time in the Pink Lady Auxiliary and was actively involved in the American Legion, the VFW and the Bay City Public Library. She embraced her Texas roots as a Daughter of the Republic of Texas.
Lilly was an avid bridge player, belonging to as many as three bridge clubs at a time. She loved to play dominos, various card games and many other games with friends and family, but especially with her grandkids. Her love of all things sweet was well-known; she never met a dessert or candy she didn’t like. However, her cherished times were spent with her family, her children, and grandchildren. Her sweet smile and kindness will be missed by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph B. Lawhon and Lee K. Carr; son, Sidney Louis Carr; brothers, L.W. Richers Jr., Frank Richers and Otto Richers; and sisters; Elveria Cernosek, Genevieve Gaudet, Judy O’Roark and Nettie Brueggen Rogers.
Survivors include sons, Joe Lawhon (Phyllis) of Lampasas, Kirk Carr (Julie) of Gonzales, Mike Carr (Eleene) of Georgetown; sister, Sybella Green of Bay City; brother, Sherwood Richers (Judy) of Albuquerque; daughter-in-law, Gloria Berger (Mark) of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Scott Lawhon, Matt Lawhon, Ryan Carr, Rebecca Park, Elizabeth Miller, Laura Carr-Bagheri, Hunter Carr, Philip Carr, Ashley Carr-Ordway, Sioux Smith, and Joe Strack IV; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City with a Rosary beginning at 6 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City with the Rev. Greg Korenek officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Scott and Matt Lawhon, Ryan Carr, Philip Carr, Hunter Carr, Cooper Bagheri, Bryan Park and Mike Miller.
Donations can be made in Lilly’s honor to Holy Cross School.
