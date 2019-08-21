Harold Wayne Gibson
February 26, 1954 - August 18, 2019
Harold Wayne Gibson was born February 26, 1954 in Houston, Texas to Elvis and Louise Gibson.
He passed into eternal life on August 18, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory on earth are son, Aaron Gibson; daughter, Stephanie Griffith (Wade); son, Joshua Gibson; son, Pastor Caleb Gibson; and daughter, Hannah Gibson. He also leaves behind a grandson, Hayden; and granddaughter, Mercy. Also left to treasure his memory are his brother, Rodney Gibson (Jana) and nephew, Nicholas.
He served as a Harris County Constable early on his life. He then started a long career with STP. Even after working with STP, as an electrician since 1979, he highly valued his job and would never be met without a smile. He was the owner of Captain Harold's Party Train and brought much joy to many children.
He gave his heart fully to the Lord and was a faithful member of Hive Five Church in Bay City. He spent his time serving the Lord by working with prison ministries and Gideon International. He had many friends, family and loved one, including his ex-wife and loving friend, Shelley Gibson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Gideon International or give a blood donation in his honor.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, with his son, Pastor Caleb Gibson and Pastor Bobby Williams officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Brookside Memorial Park in Houston, Texas.
God Bless, Captain Harold