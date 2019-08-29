Jack Edward Brown
December 13, 1925 - August 23, 2019
Jack Edward Brown, 93, of Bay City, TX, passed away August 23, 2019.
Jack was born December 13, 1925, and raised in Houston, TX. He joined the Navy after high school and was stationed in Corpus Christi, TX for two and a half years. After being discharged he attended the University of Texas. Jack and his wife Lettie, settled in Corpus Christi in 1950. Jack joined the Celanese Corporation in Bishop, TX in 1951 and was transferred to Bay City in 1961. He retired from Celanese in 1981. Jack formed his own company which he and his wife operated until 1991. Jack was a Mason, Shriner and a member of the American Legion in Blessing, TX.
Jack is survived by his one daughter, Karen Root and her husband Jim Root of Ridgeland MS; grandson, Micha Hill his wife Shannon Hill, and their four children Devin, Logan, Dylan and Ledger of Horseshoe Bay, TX.
Jack requested his ashes be placed in his grave next to his wife Lettie, of 50 years.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net