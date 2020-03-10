Richard Cervantes Sr.
October 22, 1950 - March 8, 2020
Richard Cervantes Sr., 69, of Sugar Valley, Texas passed away March 8, 2020. He was born October 22, 1950 in Bay City, Texas to the late Pedro Cervantes Sr. and Consuelo Reyes Cervantes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Silvia Cervantes; sister, Mary Esther Trevino; brothers, Ruben Garcia, Ernest Cervantes and Arthur Cervantes; and great grandchild, Colbee Lee Zamora.
Richard was a loving, caring husband and father. He enjoyed entertaining everyone at his home and loved spending time with family and friends. He loved his grandchildren dearly. Richard was an avid fan of the Houston Texans, WWE and Elite wrestling. He was a hard working individual, with over 50+ years in the grass farm business. Richard was well respected in the community and touched many lives, he will be sincerely missed by family and friends.
Survivors include daughter, Cristina Ann Cervantes Wernly (Caleb); sons, Richard Cervantes Jr. (Theresa), Randy Rene Cervantes (Michelle), Rolando Cervantes, and Ryan Matthew Cervantes (Victoria); sisters, Hortencia Garcia, Yolanda Perez, Virginia Cervantes, Connie Alameda, Maria Mendoza and Frances Cervantes Cortez; brothers, Pedro Cervantes Jr. and George Cervantes; grandchildren, Bobby Lee Zamora Jr., Brandon Michael Zamora, Brooke Zamora, Taelor Cervantes, Richard Aaron Cervantes, Morgan Cervantes, Evan Cervantes, Ava Cervantes, Jaxon Cervantes, Dont’e Lee Cervantes and Ja’Mikal Gibson; and great grandchildren, Ashton Ross Mangum, Chloee Zamora, Braydon Medina, Elianna Escobedo, Zola Zamora and Cruz Cervantes.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with Richard Alameda officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Joey Cervantes, Eric Cervantes, Josh Cervantes, Caleb Wernly, Elvis Cortinas and Leonard Fernandez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dont'e Cervantes, Evan Cervantes, Richard Boo Cervantes and Brandon Zamora.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.