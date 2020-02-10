Etta Jean Joines Gibbs
August 8, 1931 - February 5, 2020
Etta Jean Joines Gibbs, 88, passed away February 5, 2020 in Bay City, Texas. She was born August 8, 1931 in Francitas, Texas to W. R. Joines and Ada Luella Martin Joines.
Etta Jean and her husband, Harrell Denson Gibbs, joined the First Baptist Church in Bay City on May 31, 1953 and she faithfully attended Sunday school and worship services as long as her health allowed. She worked in the church nursery for many years and later enjoyed her ladies’ Sunday class and singing in the Jubilaries. Etta Jean learned to crochet when she was a teenager and used that talent to minister to others. She made 22,000 pairs of slippers for M. D. Anderson cancer patients and thousands more for children for the First Baptist Church stocking ministry. She worked in the Bay City ISD Food Service for 31 years and worked at six of the seven schools. She served as Food Service Director for three years.
Etta Jean is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Larry Denson Gibbs; brother, James Thomas “J. T.” Joines; and 11 half-brothers and sisters. Clarence Joines, Clyde Joines, Addie Joines Linton, Calvin Joines, Guy Joines, Robert Joines, Otis Joines, Wheeler Joines, Lillie Joines Moore, Ruby Joines Linton and Sylvia Joines Linton.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Sue Gibbs; brother, W. R. “Dub” Joines and wife Albina Joines; sister-in-law, Beth Gibbs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Bay City. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Bonorden, Curtis Dykes, G. W. Franzen, Ken Gibbs, Clarence Joines, James Joines, Jimmy Joines and Kevin Lowrance.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Christmas stocking ministry, 2321 Avenue F, Bay City, Texas 77414.
